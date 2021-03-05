Horseshoe complex coming to Horseheads Elks Lodge, no longer Elmira

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – After years of idle progress, a local horseshoe complex has a new home.

In 2019, the complex was originally planned to begin construction in Elmira at McKinnon Park. A groundbreaking ceremony event took place in front of several local leaders and dignitaries at that time. But, after a long time of virtually no progress in Elmira, the complex will be built in Horseheads.

The new home-the Horseheads Elks Lodge-located on Prospect Hill Road, will be the site of the new sports and entertainment venue. The complex will serve as the Twin Tiers’ premiere horseshoe attraction which has future plans of holding several state and regional championships, including the professional tour.

Over $30,000 is available in the county community bank fund for construction and use towards the project. On top of the horseshoe pits being created, new bathroom facilities will be constructed at the site to accommodate guests and crowds for events.

They say one city’s loss is one town’s gain. Horseheads will be gaining a facility that’s been years in the making. A venue dedicated to not only growing the sport, but bringing people from all over together.

A special groundbreaking ceremony will be held as soon as next week at the Elks Club Lodge. Stay tuned to 18 Sports as more develops on the new local horseshoe complex.