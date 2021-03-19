Horseshoe complex ready for next step in Horseheads

HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) – The newest sports and entertainment venue took the next big step.

18 Sports stopped by the Horseheads Elks Club Friday morning, the new site of the region’s future premiere horseshoe sports complex. Members of the community and two of the sports’ greatest to ever compete from our region officially ushered in the venue.

Players Dave Reynolds, of Horseheads, who won a world championship in horseshoes in the 1990’s, along with President of the New York State Pitcher’s Association, Jerry Bernard, discussed the major benefits of having the complex in Horseheads.

Not only will it serve as a great meeting place for future state tournaments and national events, the horseshoe complex will be the perfect site to get youth involved in the sport. Plus, the economic impact is far-reaching, bringing in players from all over the country needing hotels, going to restaurants, etc.

After years of struggle trying to put the facility in Elmira, Reynolds and Bernard say Horseheads was the perfect place for the facility as they had the most support.

As first reported by WETM-TV a groundbreaking was held for the Elmira-based complex back in 2019 at McKinnon Park. Due to lack of progress, the better choice was indeed Horseheads.

Over $30,000 is available in the county community bank fund for construction and use towards this project. On top of the horseshoe pits being created, new bathroom facilities will be constructed at the site to accommodate guests and crowds for events. The goal is to have construction completed by the end of this fall.

Hear from Horseheads Elks President, Bill Mayhew, and Horseheads Town Supervisor, Don Fischer, about this new perfect team. Also hear from both Reynolds and Bernard on this dream that has become a reality.