HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) – The rain didn’t stop the Blue Raiders.

Horseheads boys lacrosse player Landen Snyder scored seven goals as the Blue Raiders stormed past visiting Elmira 16-4 on Thursday night. Snyder also added two assists for the Blue Raiders on the night.

Horseheads used a balanced scoring attack which saw seven different players score goals. That list included perhaps the goal of the night or even the year from Alex Johanson who scored on a behind the back fire into the cage in the third quarter.

Johanson finished with three goals and three assists for Horseheads (4-1). Elmira’s Ryan Stucker had one goal and an assist to lead the Express. Local lacrosse scoreboard below from Thursday night.

High School Boys Lacrosse

Horseheads 16, Elmira 4

Corning 20, Owego 6

Elmira Notre Dame 4, Seton Catholic 2