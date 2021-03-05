How to become an Elmira baseball umpire this season

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – It’s time to get back on the baseball diamond.

As local leagues continue to hold sign-ups, 18 Sports wants to tell you about the Elmira Chapter of the New York State Baseball Umpires Association. You can become a local umpire and get paid per game, all you have to do is attend a training session to get the process started.

Attend a training session at the White Eagle Club in Elmira on Wednesday, March 24 at 6:30 pm to learn more. For more information on how to attend or if you have any questions call the association at (607)-734-6785.