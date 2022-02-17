How to become an Elmira softball umpire

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The spring season is almost here and new umpires are needed in Elmira.

You can learn how to become a local umpire through the Elmira Softball Umpires Association (ESUA) starting this month. If you’re at least 16-years-old, and are interested, then this is the perfect opportunity for you.

ESUA would like to welcome potential umpires to a meet and greet event. The first two training/rules classes will be held on Tuesday, February 22 and Thursday, February 24 from 6:00 – 7:30 pm at the White Eagle Club on 364 Millard St in Elmira.

Potential umpires will then begin training courses following the first few meetings. Classes are free, new umpires will be paid at least $30 per game to start.

Proper certification by the New York State Softball Organization (NYSSO) and USA Softball of New York will be completed in the class. Potential officials will be of service to schools from around the region including Watkins Glen, Odessa, Corning, Elmira, Horseheads and the Waverly/Tioga area.

Future umpires will have the chance to work all levels of local softball, from youth to the high school level. For more information, contact Paul Kujawski at (607) 331-4186 or email pkujawski@stny.rr.com.