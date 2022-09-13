ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – It’s the chance of a lifetime for one lucky WWE fan.

On Sunday, October 9 the Superstars of World Wrestling Entertainment return to Elmira’s First Arena at 7 pm. The Sunday Stunner event will showcase the WWE’s top talent for the first time since 2020 in Elmira. Now, one lucky fan can experience something so much more. By simply buying a ticket, you will be entered for a chance to meet a WWE Superstar backstage at First Arena.

If you already purchased a ticket, you already qualify for this special WWE experience. The lucky fan will be announced on the WWE Preshow that night at First Arena and 18 Sports Director Andy Malnoske will reveal the winner at the event.

Tickets are going fast so make sure to get yours before they’re gone. For ticket information visit https://firstarena.net/ or call the First Arena box office at 607-734-7825 for your WWE Sunday Stunner tickets. Don’t miss the opportunity to see the biggest names in sports entertainment.

Major names like Drew McIntyre, Seth “Freakin” Rollins, WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos, WWE Women’s Champion Bianca Belair, Bayley and more are advertised to perform at First Arena. The full card is subject to change.

NBC Elmira is proud to partner with WWE for this special night of action at First Arena. Plenty more on WWE’s Sunday Stunner in the coming days including a special interview this Thursday night at 6 pm with former WWE Women’s Champion, Bayley.