Athens’ Courtney off to a strong start for Virginia wrestling

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – His name is synonymous with local wrestling greatness.

Brian Courtney, a redshirt sophomore for the University of Virginia, is off to a strong start this season. Courtney, who won two Pennsylvania state wrestling championships at Athens high school, is already (3-1) this year for the Cavaliers at 141 pounds.

Last year, Courtney was sidelined with a season-ending knee injury and was granted a medical redshirt. Courtney was (8-3) before the injury on the mats.

The 2017 Twin Tiers Sports Awards Male MVP, Courtney continues his rise in the sport at the highest level. Stick with 18 Sports as we follow Courtney’s progress throughout the season and beyond.

Virginia is next in action this Sunday at Keystone Classic in Philadelphia.