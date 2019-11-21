Athens’ Courtney off to a strong start for Virginia wrestling

Twin Tiers Takedown

by:

Posted: / Updated:
More Twin Tiers Touchdown

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – His name is synonymous with local wrestling greatness.

Brian Courtney, a redshirt sophomore for the University of Virginia, is off to a strong start this season. Courtney, who won two Pennsylvania state wrestling championships at Athens high school, is already (3-1) this year for the Cavaliers at 141 pounds.

Last year, Courtney was sidelined with a season-ending knee injury and was granted a medical redshirt. Courtney was (8-3) before the injury on the mats.

The 2017 Twin Tiers Sports Awards Male MVP, Courtney continues his rise in the sport at the highest level. Stick with 18 Sports as we follow Courtney’s progress throughout the season and beyond.

Virginia is next in action this Sunday at Keystone Classic in Philadelphia.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Sports

Wrestling

More Twin Tiers Takedown
More Sports

 
Mobile Apps DMB_1503428499636.png

Trending Now