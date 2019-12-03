Brian Courtney wrestling update at Virginia

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Athens native Brian Courtney is good to go.

After a tough ending to the Keystone Classic in Philadelphia, Courtney, the redshirt sophomore for Virginia wrestling, suffered a medical forfeit to finish in 6th place nearly two weeks ago. Several Courtney supporters were hoping that the setback wasn’t severe.

Earlier today, 18 Sports spoke with the Virginia Cavaliers athletic communications office to get an update on Courtney’s status. Courtney is ready and in the lineup for this weekend’s huge Cliff Keen tournament in Las Vegas.

Virginia did not elaborate further on Courtney’s condition but Brian did take a medical forfeit due to being a little banged up in competition.

Cavaliers head coach Steve Garland weighs in on Courtney being in the lineup in Las Vegas. Courtney is currently (6-2) at 133/141 pounds this season.

Video Courtesy: Virginia Wrestling – Twitter @UVAWrestling

