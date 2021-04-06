Hunter Thomas named new recruiting coordinator at WV Wesleyan

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – A local baseball standout continues to rise up the collegiate coaching ranks.

Hunter Thomas, an Elmira Notre Dame graduate, has been named the new recruiting coordinator at West Virginia Wesleyan College. Thomas will also still serve as an assistant coach with the Bobcats and help out the hitting aspect of the program.

The promotion for Thomas will enable him to oversee all recruiting aspects of the team. Thomas played baseball and graduated from Davis & Elkins before earning his master’s degree in business administration at West Virginia Wesleyan.