I-Racing WGI champ Sage Karam on virtual success

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – It was first time success.

Amid the coronavirus outbreak, Watkins Glen International won a fan vote for a special I-Racing event with IndyCar and professional drivers at the track last weekend. It was a huge success with driver Sage Karam taking home the checkered flag. Over 600,000 viewers watched online to see drivers compete at the world’s best road course track.

18 Sports had the opportunity to speak with Karam, a rising star on the IndyCar circuit, who explains how crucial having an I-Race like this is for the sport and the racing community. With video provided, take a special look at an event that may in fact, change the interactive racing game for many years to come.

The 45 lap event featured several drivers from the IndyCar Series, including former WGI winners Alexander Rossi and Will Power. NASCAR legend, and Watkins Glen fan favorite, Jimmie Johnson, also competed.

The remainder of the races will be shown on WETM’s parent sports network, NBCSN, starting this weekend. The IndyCar Series last competed at Watkins Glen in 2017 when Alexander Rossi took home first place.

IndyCar and Watkins Glen International mutually parted ways due to scheduling conflicts in 2017 but past reports also suggest the door of opportunity could be open in the future.