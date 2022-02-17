IAC Basketball Championships PPD Thursday night at TC3

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The IAC Championships for Thursday night will have to wait it out.

Due to a power outage on campus at Tompkins-Cortland Community College, Thursday night’s IAC Championships in the Large School division have been postponed. That includes the #10 Watkins Glen boys against Dryden for the IAC Large School South title. The game has now been moved to Saturday at TC3 at roughly at 2 pm start time.

The IAC Large School South girls game on Thursday has also been moved to Saturday at Noon between the #1 Newark Valley girls and Whitney Point.

Friday night’s games in the IAC Small School divisions are still on as of now. That slate as scheduled, will see the #5 Union Springs girls vs. Spencer-Van Etten at 6 pm, followed by #17 Newfield boys vs. #14 Moravia in the nightcap.

Should any changes happen, 18 Sports will provide you with any updates.

