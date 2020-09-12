IAC sports postponed until March

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Another local sports conference is postponing sports this Fall.

The Interscholastic Athletic Conferee (IAC) in Section IV of New York State, has officially announced there will be no athletics during the Fall. ESPN Ithaca first reported the news on Friday night as released by IAC Executive Director, Bill Bryant.

Moving forward, athletics will be played and begin March 1st 2021. Local schools that will feel the immediate impact in our region: Watkins Glen, Edison, Elmira Notre Dame, Spencer Van-Etten, Newfield, Tioga and more.

Earlier this week, New York State Athletics officially postponed high-risk sports such as football, volleyball, and cheerleading until March.

