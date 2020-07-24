Images of Matt – Matt Thomas inspires through his lens

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Matt Thomas is all about getting the perfect shot.

All his life, Thomas’ image has evolved. Born with facial displasia, Thomas endured 40 surgeries by the age of 10. Even more, Matt went through a craniotomy, a procedure that moves his entire brain and eyes.

Now, through the power of his passion in photography, Thomas is inspiring the entire Corning region. As the school’s go-to photographer, Thomas is changing the world. Shot after shot. Image after image.

Join 18 Sports as we tell the story of Matt Thomas, a 17-year-old hero, who’s showing us the perfect image is when you love who you area.