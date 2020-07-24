Images of Matt – Matt Thomas inspires through his lens

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Matt Thomas is all about getting the perfect shot.

All his life, Thomas’ image has evolved. Born with facial displasia, Thomas endured 40 surgeries by the age of 10. Even more, Matt went through a craniotomy, a procedure that moves his entire brain and eyes.

Now, through the power of his passion in photography, Thomas is inspiring the entire Corning region. As the school’s go-to photographer, Thomas is changing the world. Shot after shot. Image after image.

Join 18 Sports as we tell the story of Matt Thomas, a 17-year-old hero, who’s showing us the perfect image is when you love who you area.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Sports

Twin Tiers Takedown

More Twin Tiers Takedown
More Sports

 
Mobile Apps DMB_1503428499636.png

Trending Now