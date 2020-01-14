Breaking News
Impact Fitness9 enjoying success in Elmira

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Up and coming athletes have a great opportunity to get better.

A new training facility in West Elmira is taking the area by storm. Impact Fitness9, a youth training facility that helps young athletes improve, is in its second year of operation. Located at the old at the former Lady of Lourdes Elementary School, the venue continues to shine.

Owner, John Knapp, who has been instrumental in developing young athletes for years, is pleased to see the turnout and is excited for the future growth of the program.

18 Sports took the opportunity to stop by the training center on Tuesday. Take a special look at the future of youth athletic improvement in the Twin Tiers.

For more information, visit ImpactFitness9 on Facebook.

