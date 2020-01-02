In memory – 18 Sports remembers local sports figures

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – In 2019, the Twin Tiers celebrated the lives of several local sports figures who passed away.

18 Sports takes a look back on the prominent local sports fixtures who left an indelible mark on the region forever. In this special New Year’s tribute, we showcase a feature on those who will be sorely missed but never forgotten.

The Twin Tiers and 18 Sports will remember and carry on the legacies of the following local legends who passed away this past year.

Jack Dunlavey – Corning Sports Supporter

Bob Lee – Odessa and Watkins Glen Coach

Jack Casey – Elmira Coaching Legend

Robert Thomspon – Corning Coaching Legend and Friend

Alan Ramsey – Horsehead Sports Supporter

Arthur Peck – Watkins Glen International Volunteer

Pete Frank – “Flagman” Elmira Jackals Hockey

Maurice Rankins – Elmira Notre Dame Coach

