In memory – 18 Sports remembers local sports figures
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – In 2019, the Twin Tiers celebrated the lives of several local sports figures who passed away.
18 Sports takes a look back on the prominent local sports fixtures who left an indelible mark on the region forever. In this special New Year’s tribute, we showcase a feature on those who will be sorely missed but never forgotten.
The Twin Tiers and 18 Sports will remember and carry on the legacies of the following local legends who passed away this past year.
Jack Dunlavey – Corning Sports Supporter
Bob Lee – Odessa and Watkins Glen Coach
Jack Casey – Elmira Coaching Legend
Robert Thomspon – Corning Coaching Legend and Friend
Alan Ramsey – Horsehead Sports Supporter
Arthur Peck – Watkins Glen International Volunteer
Pete Frank – “Flagman” Elmira Jackals Hockey
Maurice Rankins – Elmira Notre Dame Coach