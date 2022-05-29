You have been added to Evening Headlines Newsletter
Subscribe Now Evening Headlines
If you have a news tip or a correction to the story you can email it to us through this link. If you would like to send a comment to the author of the story, you can find their email on our Meet the Team page.
Race fans party in the Snake Pit before the Indianapolis 500 auto race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Sunday, May 29, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron…
Race fans party in the Snake Pit before the Indianapolis 500 auto race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Sunday, May 29, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)