ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Twin Tiers Sports Awards continues to honor the best in local sports.

Each year, we’re proud to recognize a true inspiration who gives and leaves an ever-lasting impact on the world. This year’s winner of the 2022 Inspiration of the Year is Horseheads Billy Lowe. This past year, 18 Sports completed a full-length feature story on the life and legacy of Lowe. Sadly, while training for both lacrosse and hockey, Lowe died after a cardiac event at just 15.

Billy’s story earned the New York State Broadcasters Association Feature of The Year. It can be viewed at the link below.

Lowe’s impact will never fade away. With his family, the Forever 26 Fund was established. In honor of Billy’s life, the fund provides scholarship money to local student-athletes and raises awareness about the power of organ donation. Even after his passing, Lowe was an organ donor who gave life to others in need.

18 Sports congratulates Billy and the Lowe family for earning this year’s Inspiration of The Year. Part two of the Inspiration of the Year will be revealed Friday night at 6 pm on 18 Sports sponsored by Guthrie.