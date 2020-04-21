International Pro Wrestling HOF ready for the future

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – In December, the International Pro Wrestling Hall of Fame was born.

Then, the hall received its official charter to become the newest hall of fame in the upstate New York region. The IPWHF garnered great interest out of the gate earning support from many in the industry and wrestling fans alike. A hall of fame support page, a Facebook group began, and all signs were pointing to a brick-and-mortar physical location that was in the works.

But, the coronavirus outbreak struck the nation. Negotions were ongoing in the Catksill region of the state for a location but they were put on hold due to social distancing. IPWHF President, Seth Turner, brings a wealth of experience to his new role and is thrilled to bring this new hall of fame to the state of New York.

Turner, who’s spent decades as a school administrator in the region, was instrumental in obtaining the charter through the New York State Board of Regents. A hall of fame, by at large, is considered a museum and an educational endeavor in the state. Former Pro Wrestling Hall of Fame President, Tony Vellano, helped Turner get the proverbial ball rolling. Vellano stepped down from the PWHF in Amsterdam after the operations moved to Texas in 2016.

Turner spoke with 18 Sports on Tuesday night to give us a glimpse at the next steps of the hall of fame. Although the waiting game is upon all of us, Turner believes that this could be a blessing in disguise with more time to develop in the future.