Ithaca College great Tony Wise picks The Big Game winner

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – An Ithaca College great and former NFL coach weighs in on Sunday’s big game.

Tony Wise, a former NFL coach with multiple teams, won a Super Bowl with the Dallas Cowboys under Jimmy Johnson in the 1990’s. Wise took a few moments to talk about this Sunday’s clash between the San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs.

18 Sports asked Wise who he believes will take home the championship. Wise had stints as an offensive line coach with the New York Jets, Miami Dolphins, Carolina Panthers, Chicago Bears and the Cowboys after a lengthy college coaching career.

Wise also coached at Syracuse University in 1984 as an offensive line coach. Tony’s coaching career began in 1973 at SUNY Albany.