ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – It was a game that went down to the wire.

Elmira girls soccer, the defending Section IV Class AA Champions, were bested in overtime by visiting Ithaca 2-1 on Tuesday night. Emily Hanrahan started the scoring off for the Express early in the first half giving the Express the early edge.

Ithaca stormed back in the second on the strength of a penalty kick goal by Ava Chouman. The game would be deadlocked going into overtime and Ithaca took control in the extra session. Eliza Derito beat the keeper for the final goal of the game handing the Express the tough early-season loss.

Full scoreboard from Tuesday night below.

High School Girls Soccer

Ithaca 2, Elmira 1 OT

Corning 2, Horseheads 1

High School Volleyball

Corning 3, M-E 1

U-E 3, Elmira 2

NCAA Soccer

Elmira College men 1, SUNY Oswego 1

Elmira College women 1, Alfred State 1