ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Ithaca Warriors see their home opener spoiled by the Broome County Stallions.

The Broome County Stallions defeated the Ithaca Warriors 28-12 at Ithaca High School’s Joe Moresco Stadium, on Saturday. Broome County jumped out to an early lead in the first half, which included a stout passing attack. Ithaca battled back in the second half with impressive efforts from two returning players. Elmira grad and 2-time Ernie Davis Award winner Jerry McPeak delivered 51 yards on 10 carries, while A.J. Melendez Jr. had 4 receptions for 47 yards.

The Warriors are stacked with local names for 2023. Ithaca features Bath/Haverling grad Kraig Soles, Waverly’s Tyler Spencer, Elmira grads Ryan Gerow and Byron Hall, and Sayre grad Devin Ervin. Ithaca’s Head Coach Xavier Andrews is a graduate of Elmira Free Academy and takes pride in welcoming local names to the team. Despite the opening loss, this year’s Warriors team is determined to better themselves and benefit from their experienced players.

Ithaca has a bye week on Saturday, June 10th before heading on the road for the first time this season in the Northeastern Football Alliance. The Warriors will take on the Genesee County Spartans on Saturday, June 17th at 5 p.m.