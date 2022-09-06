ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – J.D. McDuffie’s legacy is alive and well.

McDuffie, a NASCAR pioneer who battled as an underdog on the circuit for years, was celebrated Monday in his hometown of Sanford, North Carolina. An official proclamation was created to honor the life of McDuffie, who sadly died while competing at Watkins Glen International in 1991. He was just 52.

Called “J.D. McDuffie Day,” the entire day was filled with pride and honor for McDuffie highlighted by a new special art mural of J.D.

Loved and respected by many in motorsports, McDuffie’s drive to compete was second to none giving hope and opportunity to those looking to race in NASCAR at a time when major sponsorship rides started to consume the sport.

McDuffie started a staggering 653 Cup Series races from 1963 until 1991. J.D. had 106 top-ten finishes.

In 2018, McDuffie’s daughter, Linda, came to WGI for the first time since her father’s death.

18 Sports featured Linda’s return along with author Brock Beard who penned the book titled: J.D. The Life and Death of a Forgotten NASCAR Legend. You can watch the full story here from 2018 in honor of McDuffie:

Remembering a Legend – J.D. McDuffie

If you would like to learn more or purchase the book by Brock Beard, you can visit the book’s webpage:

http://brock.lastcar.info/2018/07/jd70-how-to-get-your-copy-of-jd-and-how.html

(PHOTO: Charlie Berch Photography)