Jadyn Abrams earns Empire 8 basketball player of the year

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – A Haverling basketball alum and standout earns another major honor.

Nazareth College junior Jadyn Abrams has been awarded the Empire 8 Women’s Basketball Player of The Year. Abrams, who’s helping the Golden Flyers to an appearance in the conference title game tomorrow night, scored 17.9 points per game and racked up 6.4 rebounds a contest this season.

Abrams was also the Twin Tiers Sports Awards Female MVP in 2018 for her stellar play for the Haverling Rams.

Jadyn and Nazareth (9-2) will play for the Empire 8 Championship Thursday night when they St. John Fisher College (9-2). Opening tip is set for 7 pm.