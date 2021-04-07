Jadyn Abrams earns Empire 8 basketball player of the year

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – A Haverling basketball alum and standout earns another major honor.

Nazareth College junior Jadyn Abrams has been awarded the Empire 8 Women’s Basketball Player of The Year. Abrams, who’s helping the Golden Flyers to an appearance in the conference title game tomorrow night, scored 17.9 points per game and racked up 6.4 rebounds a contest this season.

Abrams was also the Twin Tiers Sports Awards Female MVP in 2018 for her stellar play for the Haverling Rams.

Jadyn and Nazareth (9-2) will play for the Empire 8 Championship Thursday night when they St. John Fisher College (9-2). Opening tip is set for 7 pm.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Sports

NBA Stats

Twin Tiers Takedown

More Twin Tiers Takedown
More Sports

 
Mobile Apps DMB_1503428499636.png

Trending Now