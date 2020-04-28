Jake Burlingame to return for Canisius baseball next year

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Horseheads Jake Burlingame shared a major baseball decision on Tuesday.

The 2016 Horseheads High School graduate will return for a fifth year at D-I Canisius for the Golden Griffs. Burlingame, an outfielder, saw his senior season come to a closing halt due to the coronavirus outbreak. Now, this move will give him another year on the college circuit.

A preseason MAAC (Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference) selection, Burlingame hit two home runs and had 14 hits in a season that lasted close to a month for Canisius. Jake has earned great success off the diamond and in the classroom. Burlingame earned MAAC All-Academic Team selections in both 2018 and 2019.

Like many during this time, Burlingame is putting in the work on his own and already getting ready for next year, something that he belives will be special.

18 Sports discusses the next steps for Burlingame and how getting this opportunity means everything.