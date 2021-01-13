Jake Cole has a successful kidney transplant from his brother

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – A post Christmas gift was realized for a blind Corning wrestler.

Jake Cole, an inspirational athlete in Hawk country, had successful kidney transplant surgery on Tuesday in Rochester. The procedure and recovery lasted well into the night as Jake received his new kidney from one of the closest people in his life, his brother, Shawan.

Now, Jake will continue to live a long and healthy life. This is the ultimate gift and the ultimate showcase of brotherhood and family. Cole, who won his first wrestling match two years ago, has received the greatest gift of his life.

You can watch Jake’s full story from two wrestling seasons ago, Vision Quest: Blind Corning Wrestler Jake Cold continues to inspire: https://www.mytwintiers.com/sports/local-sports/vision-quest-blind-corning-wrestler-jake-coles-journey/