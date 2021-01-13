Jake Cole has a successful kidney transplant from his brother

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – A post Christmas gift was realized for a blind Corning wrestler.

Jake Cole, an inspirational athlete in Hawk country, had successful kidney transplant surgery on Tuesday in Rochester. The procedure and recovery lasted well into the night as Jake received his new kidney from one of the closest people in his life, his brother, Shawan.

Now, Jake will continue to live a long and healthy life. This is the ultimate gift and the ultimate showcase of brotherhood and family. Cole, who won his first wrestling match two years ago, has received the greatest gift of his life.

You can watch Jake’s full story from two wrestling seasons ago, Vision Quest: Blind Corning Wrestler Jake Cold continues to inspire: https://www.mytwintiers.com/sports/local-sports/vision-quest-blind-corning-wrestler-jake-coles-journey/

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Sports

NBA Stats

Twin Tiers Takedown

More Twin Tiers Takedown
More Sports

 
Mobile Apps DMB_1503428499636.png

Trending Now