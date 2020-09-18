Jake Cole – health update on blind inspirational wrestler

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – A local wrestling hero continues his emotional fight.

Corning blind wrestler, Jake Cole, a student-athlete we introduced you to last Spring, is now in search of a kidney transplant. Cole has now moved to the front of the transplant list in Rochester for a new kidney, but it’s what he did for someone else that proves how special he truly is.

Jake was slated to get a transplant match, but when another patient with higher severity needed one, Cole gave his spot to that patient in dire need. In a kind and moving gesture, Cole’s family Facebook page provided details regarding his next steps. Cole’s mother, Kathleen, who’s deaf, had the update.

18 Sports is proud to support Jake and his family’s fight in battling back to normalcy. With your help, you can assist the family with their constant travel expenses and health costs. The family started a Go Fund Me page in an effort to offset their challenging times. Already, over half of their goal has been reached, in good part thanks to our viewers.

Visit their page to help Jake survive and thrive: https://www.gofundme.com/f/travel-expenses-or-dyalisis-and-for-transplant-tra

Jake, who’s 13, was hit with stage four kidney failure after our initial feature aired, but we will continue to update our viewers on his progress.

18 Sports gives the Cole family all of our strength and support. Jake’s story, Vision Quest, earned this year’s Edward R. Murrow Regional Award for best sports story. You can watch Jake’s story from last Spring, here: https://www.mytwintiers.com/sports/local-sports/vision-quest-blind-corning-wrestler-jake-coles-journey/