Jake Dailey resigns as Elmira girls basketball coach

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – A longtime girls basketball coach is moving forward in Elmira.

Jake Dailey has resigned as the Express girls hoops head coach after a successful run at the helm in Elmira High School. Dailey tells 18 Sports that spending more time with family and added work responsibilities outside of the district fueled the decision.

Dailey, who ran the program since 2011, helped build one of the most exciting teams in Twin Tiers history. Elmira won four consecutive Section IV Class AA Championships, the last in 2020, before COVID-19 canceled the New York State Tournament that season. Several players then went on to play in college, many at the division one level.

Pending school board final approval, longtime Elmira assistant coach, A’Don Allen, is tabbed as being the next head coach of the program.

In all, Dailey won over 100 career games as Express head coach, after taking on the task of merging both Elmira Southside and Elmira Free Academy teams into one starting in 2011. Dailey will miss so much about the game and those who he was fortunate to coach.

“I’m most proud of the relationships,” Dailey said. “When I look back I don’t see wins or losses, I look back on the time with the players and the relationships we built over the last 13 years. That’s what I’m most proud of.”

Dailey’s decision to step down was one that took considerable time.

“I had a long conversation with coaches and my wife…it was a long decision, something we made recently,” added Dailey.

“It was always about leaving a good legacy that the next coach could pick up and run with…now seemed like the time. There’s a lot of talent with that team,” Dailey said.

18 Sports wishes coach Jake Dailey well on his future. A future hall of fame coach who leaves behind a winning legacy all his own. Stay tuned for a full report and an interview from Dailey tonight on 18 Sports at 6.