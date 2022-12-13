ENDICOTT, N.Y. (WETM) – One of the region’s top basketball players reached a major milestone Tuesday night.

Elmira senior guard Jalea Abrams scored her 1,000th career point in a 70-64 loss at Union-Endicott. Abrams finished with 33 points and become just the fifth player in Express combined history (starting in 2011) to surpass the 1,000 point mark. The actual mark was made by Abrams with her first basket of the night for Elmira (1-2).

The Queens College bound guard has been one of the most dynamic scorers in the entire state but would have rather earned the win for the team.

“It’s a great moment for me for the work I’ve put in for my career,” Abrams said. “We didn’t get the win tonight so that puts a damper on the moment. The personal achievement is nice, but I’d rather have won the game,” added Abrams.

Elmira head coach A’Don Allen is truly proud of Abrams’ accomplishment but also wished the team came out ready to execute better.

“We came out flat tonight and we continued the inconsistency that has plagued us so far this season,” Allen said. “While it’s still early, we are making mistakes that shouldn’t be made at this point in the season. We have to be better.”

The Express will next host Ithaca High School on Tuesday, December 20 at 7:15 pm.