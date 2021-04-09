Jamie Sindelar thrilled for new golf opportunity in Ithaca

ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) – The name Sindelar is synonymous with golf greatness in the Twin Tiers.

Jamie, the son of PGA Champions Tour golfer Joey Sindelar, has a new opportunity to help the future of the game. Jamie has been named the new Head Golf Professional at Ranic Golf Club of Ithaca. Formally the Country Club of Ithaca, the club is under new ownership and Jamie’s thrilled to teach golf in his home region.

Jamie, the Ohio State product, turned pro in 2012 and competed on the Korn Ferry Tour which is the developmental league of the PGA. Sindelar had great success in developmental including winning the 2016 Tour Championship along with 22 total victories from 2013-20, according to minorleaguegolf.com.

A Horseheads native, now 31, Jamie feels right at home and is living a new dream with players who share the same passion for golf.

“For me it was an opportunity to put my stamp on upstate New York golf,” Sindelar said.

“Obviously, I wish my playing career would have been like my Dad’s and a long storied adventure, but this is gonna be great and I’m thrilled to be home,” Sindelar added.

For Jamie, the future is not only bright but perfect for not only being around the game itself, to simply help others along the way.

“Giving lessons, and improving golf in the area is as good as it gets for me.”