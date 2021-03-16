Jarred Cornfield wins another national title as coach at Northern Arizona

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – You can never win enough national championships.

Corning native Jarred Cornfield, an assistant cross country coach at The University of Northern Arizona, subscribes to that special work ethic. Cornfield and the Lumberjacks earned their fourth D-I NCAA Championship in five years on Monday in Stillwater, Oklahoma.

The men’s team bested Notre Dame with a time of 30:13:34, ten seconds higher than the Fighting Irish for first place. Cornfield is in his fourth season as an assistant coach with the program.

Also of major note from the women’s race, fellow Corning native, Jessica Lawson, placed 56th for Stanford University helping the program to a third place finish in the country.

