Jayla Skeete signs with Roberts Wesleyan track & field

Emma Fruhling

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – One of the most decorated Corning runners of all-time made her college plans official.

On Tuesday, in front of a capacity crowd at Corning high school, Jayla Skeete signed her letter of intent to run at Roberts Wesleyan College. A four-time state and national qualifier, Skeete has been a staple for the Corning track team throughout her high school career. Skeete is a four-time All-American relay runner, a two-time 4×800 medalist, and a STAAC champion in the 400.

Not only has Jayla proven herself on the track; she has also been extremely successful in the classroom. An honor roll student, a member of the National Honor Society, as well as the Junior Class President, Skeete’s accomplishments, are far-reaching.

Mark McCown, Head Track and Field coach at Roberts Wesleyan, says, “Roberts Wesleyan College is excited to add an athlete of Jayla’s talent and character to our Middle-Distance group. We are excited to see how she developed as she chases her goals to the next level.”

The Corning Female MVP surely has a bright future ahead as a Redhawk. Information used in the preceding article is courtesy of Corning Hawk athletics.

