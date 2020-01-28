Jeff Foote remembers Kobe Bryant

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Spencer-Van Etten grad Jeff Foote reflects on the life of Kobe Bryant.

Foote, who was a standout all IVY League player at Cornell University, went on to sign with the Hornets in 2012. In four NBA games, Foote had the privilege of playing with and against some of the best players in the league. That list includes Kobe Bryant, who Foote played against in his final NBA game in 2012.

Bryant tragically died in a helicopter crash Sunday in California, leaving behind his family and loved ones in one of the most heart-dropping events in sports history. A total of nine passengers and the pilot lost their lives, including Bryant’s 13-year-old daughter, Gianna.

Foote was a big presence on the court during his playing days. Standing at just over seven feet tall, Foote was able to emerge as a top prospect center. While speaking with WETM-TV Sports on Monday, Foote notes how Bryant was a leader on and off the court.

Not only did Foote play against Bryant he’s had the opportunity to converse with Kobe while living in Florida for nearly five years. Now in Brooklyn, Foote took a few moments to remember the impact that Bryant had on the game and the world.

PHOTO: Basket4us.com