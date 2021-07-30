Jimmie Johnson reflects on infamous Watkins Glen crash 21 years ago

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – He’s one of the greatest drivers of all-time.

NASCAR great Jimmie Johnson, who’s won a record-tying seven cup series championships, was a part of one of the most infamous crashes in Watkins Glen history. In 2000, Johnson lost control off of turn one at the track and flew into the padded guardrail.

Now, 21 years later, Johnson shares his story and how he was lucky to walk away from such a wild crash. Johnson, who has discussed the possibility of returning to the NASCAR circuit, is now on the INDYCAR series after his retirement from NASCAR.

As 18 Sports prepares for The Go Bowling at The Glen weekend, Johnson not only shares his classic story but shows us what special souvenir he now has after that iconic wreck 21 years ago.

Make sure to watch The Glen All-Access NASCAR special on Friday, August 6 at 7 pm on WETM-TV. We get you ready for all things NASCAR with special stories, interviews, and so much more.