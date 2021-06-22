Jimmie Johnson returns to WGI for IMSA weekend

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Watkins Glen International will see the return of a racing legend.

Seven-time NASCAR series champion Jimmie Johnson will compete in the Sahlen’s Six Hours of The Glen on Sunday at the track. Johnson, who’s tied for first all-time in NASCAR history for championships with Richard Petty and the late-great, Dale Earnhardt, will run in the prototype series.

After retiring from NASCAR, Johnson has been very busy in motorsports. Not only is he a part-time driver for INDYCAR, Johnson also has been bettering his skills as a broadcaster with NBC Sports.

On Tuesday, 18 Sports took the opportunity to speak with Johnson via Zoom on his return to The Glen. Plenty more on Johnson and his Watkins Glen history will be discussed in the coming days.