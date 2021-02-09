Joe Gilbert basks in Super Bowl glory

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – There’s a new world champion in the Twin Tiers.

Horseheads native, Joe Gilbert, is now basking in championship glory after winning the Super Bowl on Sunday night. Gilbert, the head offensive line coach for the Bucs in his second season coaching the big men up front, helped protect game MVP Tom Brady en route to a 31-9 win over the Kansas City Chiefs.

The title win marks the seventh-ever for Brady, the most in NFL history. But many on the team, like Gilbert, earned their very first Lombardi Trophy in their home stadium.

On Tuesday, for the first time since the big win on Sunday, Gilbert shares his thoughts on earning the title on the biggest stage in the sports world. Gilbert, who’s coached for over 30 years in the college and professional ranks, marks this moment at the top of his professional career.

Listen to Gilbert’s words as the team prepares to celebrate a socially distant boat parade in Tampa on Wednesday. The franchise will honor its second-ever Super Bowl title, something that many never thought was possible.