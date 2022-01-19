Joe Gilbert & Bucs set for playoff clash with Rams & Buffalo Bills perspective

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Horseheads Joe Gilbert and the Buccaneers are alive and well in the NFL postseason.

Sunday, the Buccaneers will host the LA Rams in the NFC Divisional Round game at 3 pm. Not only will the winner go to the NFC Championship, it would avenge an early-season loss to the Rams (13-5) if Tampa Bay (14-4) can emerge victorious. The Rams beat the Bucs 34-24 at home back on September 26.

Gilbert, who is in his third season as the head offensive line coach for the Buccaneers, is preparing the big guys up front to protect future hall of famer, Tom Brady, at quarterback. The defending Super Bowl Champions are primed to get back to the ultimate game but Gilbert knows it’s simply one game at a time.

“You get into the playoffs it’s one and done, so it’s on to the next one,” Gilbert said.

“The preparation is going good, obviously we got a little banged up in the last game but you know guys are doing their part as far as trying to do everything they can to get back to the (Super Bowl),” added Gilbert.

You can watch Sunday’s playoff game versus the Rams on WETM-TV NBC at 3 pm. And for Gilbert, Tampa Bay will continue to be focused for victory. “You put the game plan in and next man up,” said Gilbert.

Plus, Gilbert gives us his take on the play of one of the Twin Tiers’ top teams, the Buffalo Bills. Buffalo plays at Kansas City Sunday night at 6:30 pm in a rematch of the AFC Championship game from a season ago.