Joe Gilbert cherishes time with Tom Brady in Tampa Bay

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – A legend has called it a career.

After 22 glorious years in the NFL, Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady officially retired on Tuesday at 44. The announcement was made via social media by Brady who took his rightful time to make the right choice for himself and his family.

Horseheads Joe Gilbert, the offensive line coach for the Buccaneers, coached the men who protected Tom for the last two years. Last year, the Buccaneers won the Super Bowl giving Brady an all-time best seventh championship ring.

In a statement to 18 Sports, Gilbert shared his words on one of the greatest to ever play the game.

“It has been a true honor to work alongside the greatest player of all-time, Gilbert said.

“He is not only a great player but an even better person. It has been one of my highlights in my career to have worked alongside of him for the past two years. I wish him the best in his future endeavors.”

Although the Bucs lost in the NFC Divisional playoff to the Rams, Brady’s legacy is firmly established as the greatest at his position through championships won and statistical dominance.

Tom Brady ranks first all-time in wins with 243, passing yards 84,520, passing touchdowns 624, starts 316, Pro Bowls 15, and Super Bowl MVP’s with five.

As the sports world takes in Tom Brady’s final chapter, many know the longtime New England Patriot and Buccaneer leader’s career will likely never be duplicated again.