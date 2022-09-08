ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The NFL season hits this weekend for Joe Gilbert in Tampa Bay.

After Wednesday’s first Joe Gilbert Watch, which is a weekly look at the Horseheads native as the offensive line coach of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, we speak with Gilbert himself on the first big game of the season. Gilbert, in his fourth year in Tampa Bay, will be guiding the big men up front to ultimate success.

Sunday, Tampa Bay travels to face the Dallas Cowboys at 8:20 pm on WETM-TV NBC. For Gilbert, he believes this year’s team has some major goals they want to reach. A big focal point will be be the return of quarterback Tom Brady who unretired after initially announcing he would step away from the game this past winter.

Brady, 45, will return for a staggering 23rd season and possesses virtually every major NFL passing record at quarterback. For the Bucs, Brady is a true leader who will guide the ship.

“There’s no question, when Tom came back I think everybody said we had some unfinished business,” Gilbert said.

“To the fact that, I think everybody said we have another opportunity here, let’s not waste it.” Tampa Bay won a Super Bowl two seasons ago with Gilbert’s line protecting Tom Brady in the pocket. Last year, the Buccaneers lost to eventual Super Bowl Champions, the LA Rams in the NFC Divisional Round.

Now, Gilbert believes this team realizes what’s at stake. A chance to again be great.

“I do see the level of attention to detail, the commitment,” added Gilbert. “This is a chance for us to do something special.”