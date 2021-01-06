Joe Gilbert discusses first round of NFL Playoffs with Tampa Bay

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Horseheads Joe Gilbert is back in the NFL playoffs.

Gilbert, the head offensive line coach for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, will be pushing the team to a potential win this Saturday night in the NFC Wild Card round. Tampa Bay (11-5) will travel to play The Washington Football Team (7-9) at 8:15 pm on WETM-TV NBC.

In just his second season with the Bucs, Gilbert is in a great spot to help the team advance to their ultimate goal, The Super Bowl. As the offensive line continues to shine with the likes of NFL great, quarterback Tom Brady and company, Tampa Bay is primed to make a deep run.

Gilbert last appeared in the NFL playoffs as a line coach back in 2014 with his former team, the Indianapolis Colts. That year, the Colts advanced to the AFC title game before losing to Brady’s former team, the New England Patriots.

18 Sports catches up with Gilbert who discusses how important leadership and focus are for the entire team as they get ready to give their all.