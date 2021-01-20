Joe Gilbert discusses potential shot at the Super Bowl

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Horseheads’ Joe Gilbert is one game away from the Super Bowl.

Gilbert, the head offensive line coach for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, will help guide the team against the Green Bay Packers in the NFC Championship. Kickoff is set for 3:05 pm in Green Bay on Fox this Sunday. Gilbert’s line will look to protect Tom Brady this weekend and play their way into the Super Bowl.

Gilbert is in his second year with the Bucs under head coach Bruce Arians after a long coaching career in the college and professional ranks. Stick with 18 Sports as we have more with Gilbert in the days to come.

