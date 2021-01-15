Joe Gilbert gives a special message to Mike D’Aloisio on his birthday

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Two local football legends and one special day.

Friday marks the 70th birthday of Elmira coaching legend, Mike D’Aloisio. His longtime friend and colleague, Joe Gilbert of Horseheads, is the head offensive line coach for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. As the Bucs prepare for the NFL divisional round playoff against the Saints on Sunday, Gilbert provides a special message to the man known as Coach D.

Gilbert and D’Aloisio’s friendship is far-reaching. The two even started up the former Southern Tier Offensive Line Camp in the 1990’s at Elmira Notre Dame High School. Before Sunday’s game for Gilbert at 6:40 pm on Fox, he wishes his D’Aloisio well as Coach D continues to fight ALS.

D’Aloisio officially retired from the game last year after being diagnosed with the disease. Mike is the all-time leader in wins in Elmira football history with 244. Hear Gilbert’s words to his great friend on 18 Sports.