Joe Gilbert gives a special message to Mike D’Aloisio on his birthday

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Two local football legends and one special day.

Friday marks the 70th birthday of Elmira coaching legend, Mike D’Aloisio. His longtime friend and colleague, Joe Gilbert of Horseheads, is the head offensive line coach for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. As the Bucs prepare for the NFL divisional round playoff against the Saints on Sunday, Gilbert provides a special message to the man known as Coach D.

Gilbert and D’Aloisio’s friendship is far-reaching. The two even started up the former Southern Tier Offensive Line Camp in the 1990’s at Elmira Notre Dame High School. Before Sunday’s game for Gilbert at 6:40 pm on Fox, he wishes his D’Aloisio well as Coach D continues to fight ALS.

D’Aloisio officially retired from the game last year after being diagnosed with the disease. Mike is the all-time leader in wins in Elmira football history with 244. Hear Gilbert’s words to his great friend on 18 Sports.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Sports

NBA Stats

Twin Tiers Takedown

More Twin Tiers Takedown
More Sports

 
Mobile Apps DMB_1503428499636.png

Trending Now