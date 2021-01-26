Joe Gilbert ready for the Super Bowl

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The pride of Horseheads is going to the Super Bowl.

Joe Gilbert, who’s in his second season as the head offensive line coach for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, will coach in Super Bowl 55 next Sunday night. Their opponent, the defending champions, the Kansas City Chiefs. Even more, the Bucs will be the first NFL team to play in their own stadium as the host site for the big game.

After beating the Green Bay Packers on the road, the Bucs secured their third consecutive road victory in the playoffs. As Gilbert’s line continues to protect and block for Tom Brady and company, getting to this point has been year’s in the making.

Gilbert has spent 35 years in the coaching ranks, on both the collegiate and professional levels. 18 Sports will have plenty more with Gilbert leading up to the Super Bowl, which kicks off Sunday, February 7 at 6:30 pm. Check out this special Zoom interview with Gilbert, his first televised interview since making the Super Bowl.

Plus, don’t miss our Joe Gilbert Super Bowl special, Saturday night at 8 pm on mytwintiers.com/sports.