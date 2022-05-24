ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – 18 Sports continues to remember a local legend.

Through Friday, we continue to reflect on the life and legacy of the great Mike D’Aloisio. On Sunday, Coach D’Aloisio passed away at age 71. Since 2020, Coach D battled ALS, a disease that breaks down muscle function throughout the body. For over 40 years, D’Aloisio shaped and guided countless student-athletes to success on and off the field at Elmira Notre Dame.

One local friend, Joe Gilbert, shares his best thoughts and memories about the loss of D’Aloisio. Gilbert is the offensive line coach for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, a team who won a Super Bowl two seasons ago in the NFL. D’Aloisio and Gilbert helped start the classic Southern Tier Offensive Line Camp at Elmira Notre Dame in the 1990’s.

“That area lost probably one the biggest sports legends in that whole area,” Gilbert said. “The amount of lives that he touched, including mine, I was so fortunate.”

Gilbert, who starred at Horsehead High School in the 1980’s, has gone on to great success as a coach in college and the pro game. He says we will likely never see the likes of D’Aloisio in our region again.

“A guy that loved what he did for a living. Just loved coaching. Everyone of those kids that he ever coached were his own,” added Gilbert.

For Joe, the friendship and memories will never fade. Especially, with Coach D looking on from above.

“We lost a good one, I know he’s in a better place now,” said Gilbert. “I know how much his faith meant to him, he’s looking down now and smiling, I know that.”