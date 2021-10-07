Joe Gilbert reflects on Tom Brady’s return win in New England

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Horseheads native Joe Gilbert has reached the NFL mountain top.

After winning a Super Bowl with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last season as the head offensive line coach, Gilbert and the team is simply back to earn another. Last Sunday, in the second most-watched NBC Sunday Night Football game ever, Gilbert’s Bucs helped Tom Brady earn a return win over Brady’s old team, the New England Patriots.

Gilbert’s offensive line helped Brady and Tampa Bay secure a hard fought 19-17 win. Brady’s return was received with open arms even prior to the start of the game in Foxboro. During pregame, Gilbert tells 18 Sports that it’s something he’ll always remember as the stadium was already nearly full of fans to see the return of their beloved former quarterback.

Brady won a staggering six Super Bowls in New England along with head coach Bill Belichick over the course of two decades in Foxboro.

Gilbert shares his words with 18 Sports in this exclusive interview on the big win over the Patriots. Tampa Bay (3-1) welcomes Miami (1-3) this Sunday at 1 pm.