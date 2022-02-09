Joe Gilbert reflects on winning the Super Bowl for Tampa Bay

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – It was a dream realized for Horseheads Joe Gilbert.

Last year, at Super Bowl 55, Gilbert captured the world championship in the NFL as the head offensive line coach with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. It was a culmination of years of hard work and discipline to earn the game’s most treasured prize. In earning the win, Gilbert and the franchise was even able to win the ultimate game at their home stadium.

One year removed from the moment that changed his life forever, Gilbert reflects back on hoisting the Vince Lombardi Trophy. This past season, the Bucs lost to eventual NFC Champions, the Rams, who will play the Bengals Sunday in Super Bowl 56.

Although Tampa Bay lost to the Rams in the NFC Divisional Playoffs, Gilbert is proud of how far the team had come in his third season with the squad. Gilbert became the first person from Horsehead to earn a Super Bowl ring since Shaka Arnold won the title with the Ravens as a member of the team’s public relations department.

Hear from Gilbert on his life-changing moment in Tampa Bay. You can watch Super Bowl 56 Sunday at 6:30 pm on WETM-TV NBC.