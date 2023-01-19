ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Several changes hit the Tampa Bay Buccaneers offense Thursday.

Coming of an season-ending loss to the Dallas Cowboys 31-14 Monday in the NFC Wild Card round, Tampa Bay parted ways with practically the entire offensive coaching staff. That list includes offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich who was considered as one of the top head coaching candidates in the NFL over the last few years.

Horseheads Joe Gilbert remains as the head offensive line coach for the Buccaneers after completing his fourth season with the team. Gilbert’s offensive line saw plenty of change after last season as well as injuries that altered the starting lineup.

Two years ago, Gilbert and the Buccaneers won The Super Bowl and helped quarterback Tom Brady get back to the top of the game. Next season, Gilbert is expected to return and as for Brady, the 45-year-old could likely end up playing elsewhere next year.

But, a new offensive coordinator could weigh heavily on if Brady could return to Tampa Bay. A decision that will undoubtedly shape the future of the team for many years to come. Tampa Bay finished last in the NFL in rushing yards (1,308) and rushing touchdowns (5) in 2022 with plenty of challenges on the offensive line.

Whatever is exactly ahead, Tampa Bay will have plenty of changes coming to the roster, including help in the backfield.