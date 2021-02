ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – 18 Sports Super Bowl special dedicated to Horseheads Joe Gilbert.

The head offensive line coach of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Gilbert is in search of winning a Super Bowl for the Bucs and make local history. In this special web exclusive, 18 Sports takes you on a journey to the top of the football world with Gilbert and his football family.

The Buccaneers will face the defending champions, the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday at 6:30 pm.