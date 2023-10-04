ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are starting strong in the NFL season and one coach is soaking it all in.

Horseheads Joe Gilbert, the head offensive line coach in Tampa Bay, is helping the team to a (3-1) record. After a 26-9 win over the New Orleans Saints a week ago, the Buccaneers now have a bye this week. The team next hosts the Detroit Lions October 15 at 4:25 pm on FOX. 18 Sports took the opportunity to speak with Gilbert who’s now in his fifth season with the Bucs to discuss the team’s early success.

“The guys have really joined together, have come close together and again the one thing we are is we’re getting better each week,” Gilbert said. That closeness has put the Buccaneers at the top of the NFC South.

“The more we’ve learned the system on offense across the board, I think that has been each week we’re getting a little bit better,” added Gilbert.

As the team continues to ascend, Gilbert says having the mental edge will be crucial as the grind of the NFL season takes shape. For Gilbert, the future is theirs as long as they’re willing to always put in the work.

“Just knock on wood, as long we stay healthy and the guys keep believing in what we’re doing, I think we’re going to be ok.”