Joe Gilbert Watch – Bills week

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The next edition of our Joe Gilbert Watch includes plenty of local flavor.

This week, Gilbert and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers host the Buffalo Bills Sunday at 4:25 pm on CBS. Gilbert, the head offensive line coach for the Bucs, is in his third season in that role for Tampa Bay. The Bucs are sitting in first place in the NFC South at (9-3) while the Bills are fighting for the top spot in the AFC East at (7-4).

The Buccaneers come into Sunday’s game with an NFL-best 31.4 points per game behind Gilbert’s offensive line. This is a marquee matchup Sunday with both teams on a quest for the Super Bowl. The Bills fell in the AFC Championship last season while the Buccaneers are the defending Super Bowl Champions.

