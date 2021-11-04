Joe Gilbert Watch – bye week

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – This week will be a much needed off week for Tampa Bay.

The Buccaneers (6-2) are coming off a tough road loss last week to division rival New Orleans and Horseheads Joe Gilbert and the team will need to regroup. Gilbert, the offensive line coach for the NFL’s Bucs, is in his third season with Tampa Bay. The Buccaneers are coming off a Super Bowl season and are still clinging to a narrow first place lead in the NFC South division.

The Saints (5-2) are just one game behind Tampa Bay in the win column and every game matters that much more as the season marches on. Next up for Gilbert and the Bucs is a road contest at The Washington Football Team on Sunday, November 14 on NBC Sunday Night Football at 1 pm.